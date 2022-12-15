Napoli Defender Kim Min Jae Responds to Links to Manchester United

Napoli defender Kim Min-jae has finally responded to rumors linking him with a move to Manchester United from the Premier League.

Interest in the services of the South Korean is attributed not only to United, but also to famous fans of Tottenham and Antonio Conte.

It was recently reported that after his impressive performances at the World Cup with South Korea, United were preparing to move and activate his relatively affordable release clause.

There was a lot of talk about a compensation clause of 45-50 million euros in his contract, which could be activated at the end of the year.

The president of Napoli was so concerned about the possibility of losing his star due to such a deal at a reduced price that he decided to start negotiations on a new deal for the player.

The new deal almost certainly guarantees a significant increase in the release clause of the 26-year-old football player.

Kim has responded to numerous messages linking him with a move to the Premier League with United and Tottenham.

He told You Quiz via SportWitness: “There are a lot of transfer stories around me.”

“But I’ve only been at Napoli for six months.

“I’ve been avoiding interviews, and that’s one of the reasons rumors about me bother me.”

The central defender’s response will not increase the chances of the Red Devils luring him to Old Trafford.

His words can be interpreted as saying that at the moment he is not open for transfer, as expected, given his short stay in Italy.

Worse, if he signs a new deal at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, United’s chances will decrease even more, given Napoli’s reputation for high prices for its best-selling assets.