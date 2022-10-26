Napoli Announced a High Price For The Target of Manchester United’s Viktor Osimhen.

A new report claims that Manchester United will have to break the British transfer record if they want to sign Viktor Osimhen.

During the summer transfer window, the club was linked with numerous strikers after Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his desire to leave the club.

That hasn’t changed since the legendary striker struggled to find form and fit into Eric Ten Haga’s plans.

It has recently been suggested that the club may release Ronaldo on a free transfer in January.

According to the Manchester Evening News, as the club continues to look for a replacement for their current number seven, they have been told they will have to pay a nine-figure sum.

A transfer with such a price seems unlikely in January, but given the club’s heavy spending in recent seasons, it could happen next summer.

The Italian edition of Tuttosport confirmed that Napoli estimates the player at about 100 million pounds.

Manchester City paid this fee for Jack Grealish after activating his release clause at Aston Villa.

Osimhen has scored 23 goals since the beginning of last season, and many leading European clubs have shown interest in the striker.

After a previous report claimed that a Nigerian national team player rejected Manchester United’s offers, it seems that the club’s interest is still high.

The Red Devils will have to prioritise Champions League football if they want to make progress towards their transfer goals.

The Frankie de Jong saga has proved that the Europa League is not enough to convince some of the world’s best footballers to join the club.

Currently, United is focused on the matches leading up to the World Cup, taking into account the January transfer window.