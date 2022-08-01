Naomi & Sasha Banks will return to WWE, says star

The ongoing saga with Sasha Banks and Naomi continued until the summer, but the former WWE superstar believes the duo will return in time. Since they were last seen in the company, everything has changed a lot. Vince McMahon has retired, and Triple H, a big supporter of women’s wrestling, has taken over as head of talent management and is responsible for booking.

This is notable because Banks and Naomi initially declined to participate in the May 16 edition of Monday Night Raw due to creative issues for this show. At that time, they were the Raw women’s tag team champions, but both had to lose singles matches in the coming weeks. The duo obviously felt that this approach cut off the legs of the women’s team division, so they left. WWE announced a tournament for the vacated titles on the next episode of Friday Night SmackDown — after burying Banks and Naomi in the comments — but at the time of writing this article, this has not happened.

There’s still no concrete news on Banks and Naomi’s status at the company, but former WWE superstar Sarai, FKA Paige, believes they’ll be back now that Triple H has a book. Speaking during a media scrum during Starcast V last weekend, she said the following: “I mean, everyone loves Sasha Banks, right? The Four Horsewomen as a whole are such a big and important part of women’s revolutions. So I think she’ll be back. I think now with [Triple H] in charge, and kind of taking the reins and all that.” (h/t to SECScoops.com for video)

It is reported that WWE wants to bring back Sasha Banks and Naomi

Saraya and WWE parted ways in early July, but she has been working for the company since 2017. Working under the name Paige, she was one of the most popular female wrestlers at the time, and at some point turned into an anti-diva. when Vince McMahon wasn’t paying enough attention to women’s wrestling yet. She wasn’t one of the four riders who eventually changed that, but she was an absolute precursor to what Banks, Bailey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch went on to do.

Neither Banks nor Naomi have made public statements about their relationship to WWE, and the company has not spoken about them on the air since burying them on SmackDown. Dave Meltzer revealed last week that WWE wanted to try to smooth things over with the duo, and now that Triple H is running the show, it seems like a very real possibility. Both are still listed as wrestlers on the company’s website, and the lack of a public display of dirty laundry can make a comeback as simple as burying the hatchet and booking them at an angle. Given Hunter’s penchant for drama, it probably won’t be that easy on WWE television.