Naomi: New DC Series Starts To Be Recorded

this last tuesday, 23, began the filming of Naomi, the next series of the DC universe of the North American broadcaster The CW. The news was released through the personal Twitter of Ava DuVernay, producer of the new superhero show.

The production, which is due to open in the first half of 2022, is based on the story of Naomi McDuffie, a comic book heroine created in 2019 by screenwriter Brian Michael Bendis.

In the comments of the post, several fans were excited about the series. “I’m definitely looking forward to it. I have all the comics”, wrote one netizen.

In the plot, Naomi will be a young girl who discovers that she has several special powers, such as flying and emitting energy waves through her hands. As a way to avenge the death of her biological parents, she goes on a long journey of struggle and self-knowledge.

The series will include Kaci Walfall, Barry Watson, Mary-Charles Jones, Aidan Gemme, Mouzam Makkar, Will Meyes and Daniel Puig.

Little information about the production has been disclosed so far.

