Naomi: new DC series gets 6 names in the cast; look!

According to information released by the American magazine Variety, six new actors have been confirmed in the cast of Naomi, DC’s new series. Created by Ava Duvernay and Jill Blankenship, the production is by The CW and tells the story of a teenager who wants to find out more about her origins.

New confirmed names include Barry Watson of Hart of Dixie, Mary-Charles Jones of Grey’s Anatomy, Aidan Gemme of Tomorrowland, Mouzam Makkar of The Fix, Will Meyes of Blue Bloods and Daniel Puig of The System .

Learn more about DC’s Naomi

The DC series is an adaptation of the comic book written by Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker and Jamal Campbell. Naomi is a young stranger who travels to planet Earth to find out more about who she is and, at the same time, protect the planet from a supervillain who destroyed her home planet.

The production will be starring Kaci Walfall, besides having in the cast names like Camila Moreno, Alexander Wraith and Cranston Johnson.

Wraith plays Dee, a tattoo artist who seems to keep many secrets about the disasters that have plagued the planet. Meanwhile, Johnson will be Zumbado, who owns a used parking lot. Moreno plays Lourdes, a sarcastic young woman who works in a collectible store and is passionate about the main character.

To date, DC has yet to release an official premiere date for the series. So it is worth keeping an eye on the site so as not to miss any details!

