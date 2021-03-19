Naomi: Kaci Walfall, hero of the DC series

Ava DuVernay is entering the DC Comics universe by commanding the Naomi series pilot for The CW. Last Thursday (18), the director announced that actress Kaci Walfall has been cast in the lead role.

In addition, three other actors have also been confirmed in the regular cast. They are: Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson and Camila Moreno.

In the series, Wraith will play Dee, the owner of a local tattoo parlor who knows more than he is willing to say after the event that left the city where the series is set in chaos.

Johnson will be Zumbado, a mysterious owner of a used car garage. The man is a person that Naomi does not trust, as she has heard some problematic rumors. However, they will have a tense encounter that will leave her with many doubts.

Moreno goes to live in Lourdes, a young woman with a sarcastic sense of humor who works in an antique shop. Lourdes has an unrequited crush on Naomi and is obsessed with classic comics, just like her. The girl will help the protagonist to understand what is happening.

Naomi: more details about Ava DuVernay’s DC series

Naomi is being developed by DuVernay, who is also responsible for executive production alongside one of Arrow’s writers, Jill Blankenship, as well as Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes.

In conjunction with Warner Bros Television, DuVernay’s company, Array Filmworks, will produce the series.

The series follows Naomi’s journey after a major supernatural event shakes her life and her hometown. When she begins to investigate what happened, she is faced with many transformative surprises.

Based on the comic by Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker and Jamal Campbell, the project was announced in December 2020 and has no release date yet.

Stay tuned for more news about Naomi!