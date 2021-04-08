Naomi: DC series has 1st photo released by Ava Duvernay

Naomi, DC’s new series on The CW starts to take shape. Ava Duvernay (When They See Us), who is co-developing the project, posted on her Twitter profile the first image of the production, which shows the title character skating in the hallways of a school.

Naomi will follow the journey of the character Naomi McDuffie, who, “after a great supernatural event shook his world and his hometown, will begin to investigate the event. With that, her world will also undergo great transformations ”.

Naomi McDuffie will be played by the young actress Kaci Walfall, who has already participated in series such as Army Wives, Person of Interest, Power and more recently in The Equalizer.

Check out the photo shared by Ava DuVernay:

Ava is writing and producing the new project alongside Arrow writer Jill Blankenship. Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes are executive producers, while DuVernay’s Array Filmworks and Warner Bros Television work in association to develop the production.

The new series has not yet won the order for a full season, for now, Ava is only dedicated to the pilot episode. If the episode is approved, The CW must direct the production of the complete season of the project.

In addition to Kaci, the cast of the series features Camila Moreno, Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Barry Watson, Mary-Charles Jones, Aidan Gemme, Mouzam Makkar, Will Meyers and Daniel Puig. The series is not expected to debut on TV.

