Naomi: Ava DuVernay produce new DC series for The CW

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay, famous for several audiovisual projects engaged in black representation, will produce Naomi, a series based on the eponymous comics from DC Comics.

The project will be shown on the programming grid of the broadcaster The CW. In addition to her, screenwriter Jill Blankenship, who was part of Arrow’s team at the same broadcaster, will also serve as executive producer.

According to what has been released so far, the plot will focus on the personal journey of a very intelligent and curious teenage super heroine who develops her powers from a mysterious event. She resides in a small town in the northwestern United States at the “heights of the multiverse”.

After a remarkable event, which ends up being a watershed in her history, she dives on a journey in search of her origins, discovering several possibilities that challenge everything we know so far about heroes. It looks quite interesting, doesn’t it?

Naomi’s comics, by authors Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker, were released by DC Comics in 2019. The illustrations and graphic design are by Jamal Campbell.

DuVernay’s choice for the project appears to be very promising on the part of The CW. It will be the filmmaker’s first episodic production on the network, as well as being his initial foray into a plot about superheroes.

Engaged in social causes that deal with black representation on audiovisual screens, Ava has projects like Netflix’s Eyes that Condemn and The 13th Amendment, and Selma, nominated for an Oscar for Best Film in 2015, on her resume.

Several other projects with themes related to these issues are also being developed by Ava DuVernay, as DMZ for the streaming of HBO Max, also based on comics.

For now, there is no preview for the Naomi series.



