Nancy Twist from Vecna creates a problem with the script of the TV series “stranger things”

WARNING! This article contains SPOILERS for Season 4 of Volume 2 of the TV series “Stranger Things”!

Nancy Wheeler is Vecna’s latest target at the end of season 4 of Stranger Things, Volume 1, but the twist in Volume 2 that he doesn’t kill her demonstrates the ongoing script problem the series has to solve. Nancy, played by Natalia Dyer, has been the main character of the TV series “Very Strange Things” since the first season. Although in the fourth season she plays another important role along with Steve Harrington (Joe Keary) and Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), Nancy’s biggest turn is demonstrated by one of the series. “The most pressing problems.

The first volume of the fourth season of the series “Very Strange Things” ends with an ominous warning that Nancy Wheeler will become the next victim of Henry Creel, also known as Odin and Vecna. Looking into his mind, Nancy witnesses Henry’s transformation into Vecna after Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) banished him to the Inside Out in Hawkins’ lab almost a decade earlier. However, during the first five minutes of the second volume, Vecna frees Nancy, who tells her to tell Eleven what he has planned for Hawkins. She wakes up to see Steve and is never cursed again, despite Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) escaping from Vecna only to be attacked by him again later.

It seems uncharacteristic to let Nancy go so easily, demonstrating that “Very Strange Things” is simply using Henry’s attack as a way to end the first volume on cliffhanger. It is shown that Nancy has never been in real danger, as “Very Strange Things” quickly race through her escape from Henry/The First/Vecna even before the opening credits begin at the beginning of episode 8. Clearly, Vecna’s attack on Nancy is being used simply to heighten the tension and anticipation of the second volume, and the Duffer brothers never intended to kill Dyer’s character.

Nancy’s Survival Proves that “Very Strange Things” 5 Must Kill the Main Characters

The ease with which Nancy escapes Vecna’s curse is slightly undermined by the menacing presence of great evil in “Very Strange Things.” Moreover, it illustrates the ongoing problem of the series with the refusal to kill its main characters. While recently introduced minor characters like Bob Newby, Dr. Alex, and now, in season 4, Eddie Munson all end up dying, the main characters like Nancy are always safe. This “protagonist’s story armor” becomes even more apparent due to Jim Hopper’s fake death at the end of season 3, and now because Max survived despite being blinded by Vecna and brutally breaking her limbs. The fifth season of “Very Strange Cases” has to make serious bets if the series is to end on a high note, and that means killing beloved main characters like Nancy and Steve.

Vecna’s attack on Nancy is also probably a direct reference to the “Nightmare on Elm Street”. Since Henry Creel is an obvious homage to Freddy Krueger, who inspired Vecna, and Freddy’s actor Robert Englund even portrayed his father, the Duffer brothers probably included this scene solely so that a Freddy-like character would chase a woman named Nancy through a dream world. Whatever the reason for its inclusion, teasing that Nancy was Vecna’s next victim proves that it would be more convincing if “Very Strange Cases” allowed its main characters to die, instead of constantly allowing them to survive in incredible situations, undermining their own dramatic tension.

