Nancy Drew: Season 3 Wins Mysterious and Romantic Trailer

The CW released, this Friday (10), a new trailer for the 3rd season of Nancy Drew. The unpublished images have a touch of mystery with a touch of romance, which should be the tone of the new episodes.

“This season’s adventures will bring Nancy and her friends into isolated affairs, new love interests and emotional journeys of self-discovery – culminating in a confrontation with Temperance, which results in a devastating turn that will profoundly change all of their lives,” reads the official synopsis of New Year.

Check out the trailer below:

Season 3 of Nancy Crew begins exactly one week after the end of Season 2. Now, the protagonists will have to deal with the return of Temperance Hudson (Nancy’s mystical relative) to Horseshoe Bay. In addition to the presence of the relative, the central character will have to deal with the new supernatural threat and the series of murders taking place in the city.

The new episodes will feature the return of characters such as Nick (Tunji Kasim), George Fan (Leah Lewis), Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), Ace (Alex Saxon), Carson Drew (Scott Wolf) and Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith), plus Nancy (Kennedy McMann).

Season 3 of Nancy Drew premieres on Oct. 8 on The CW. In Brazil, the series has 2 complete seasons available on Globoplay, which has not yet released when the new season will come to streaming.