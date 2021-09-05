Nanatsu no Taizai: We already know when the last movie will arrive on Netflix

Netflix announced the release date of the latest Nanatsu no Taizai movie this week and shared a new trailer with subtitles.

The Nanatsu no Taizai anime is over and its final season is now available on Netflix. However, the final film in the series was still pending. We mean Nanatsu no Taizai: Hikari ni Norowareshi Mono-tachi.

Well, this video on demand service has already dated it. Its premiere will be on October 1 of this year and will be worldwide, under the name of The Seven Deadly Sins: The Curse of Light.

The Seven Deadly Sins: The Curse of Light via Trailer

Netflix Latin America shared a preview on its YouTube channel, and it is subtitled. There is still no one with Latin Spanish dubbing, but it is to be imagined that the cast of actors and actresses used in the series will be used again.

The story of this film takes place after the events of the television anime. Again, it’s a work by Studio Deen and Marvy Jack companies. I hope they have done better.

Both companies have been heavily criticized, as their work with the third season of Nanatsu no Taizai was lousy. Things went better in the fourth, but the quality of the first two installments was never reached.

The plot of this animated film comes from Nakaba Suzuki, so it could be considered part of the official canon. In this adventure the long war in which the Seven Deadly Sins fought has come to an end.

Now it is supposed to be the end of the Nanatsu no Taizai series

However, it seems that there are some who do not agree that everything is over and will fight to make everything go back to chaos. So Meliodas, the Seven Deadly Sins and their allies must fight what they await if it is the end of everything.

This film was released in Japan at the beginning of last July, although it did not cause as much ‘noise’ as in the past. At least it did not stand out as much as other films that were released during this 2021.

Could anything more be expected from Nanatsu no Taizai in the future? At least not from the original series, although it could be that its sequel was used. But this one has progressed very little and there is not enough material to create an anime.

It may take a few years for this to happen. In the meantime, it is best to prepare to see this new movie before saying goodbye to the Seven Deadly Sins and their great adventures.