Namjoo, a different image in her solo debut MV ‘Bird

Namjoo Apink has finally made her solo debut that fans have been waiting for.

As scheduled, her solo debut music video titled ‘Bird’ was released on Monday (07/09) at 6 p.m. KST.

‘Bird’ is a song written by Soyeon (G) I-DLE, and produced by Soyeon with Yummy Tone.

Unlike her image with Apink, through this solo debut song Namjoo shows a darker and sexier concept.

Not only a new image, through this music video Namjoo also presents catchy moombahton music and is delivered with powerful choreography.

Without the need to wait any longer, watch Namjoo’s solo debut music video titled ‘Bird’ below!



