Names to Speak at BlockDown 3.0 Event Become Clear

As the details of the BlockDown virtual conference, which will host important names of Blockchain technology and the crypto money market on October 22-23, were taking shape, the speakers began to become clear. In the event, which can be watched for free, the latest developments about DeFi will be discussed.

3rd place which will be held and it will give its visitors unique moments with Halloween concept Blockdown 3.0 Virtual Conference and Turkey will reach thousands of people from around the world. The names to speak at the event, which took the pulse of the blockchain and crypto money sectors and broke records all over the world, began to be determined.

BlockDown 3.0 will be ‘Free’ and Broadcast for 48 Hours

The third event of the BlockDown Virtual Conference, which will host important names from the blockchain and crypto money sectors, can be watched “free” all over the world. Over the past two events hosted tens of thousands from Turkey in the event, the date of Halloween (Halloween) the following changes to the concept of going to coincide with his impressive virtual conference experience. The speakers of the event, which will be broadcast continuously for 48 hours all over the world, began to become clear.

Emin Gün Sirer Will Tell The Latest Developments

BlockDown 3.0 will host the managers of successful startups from the industry such as Chainlink, Ava Labs, Tezos, Messari, Datadash, Decrypt. At the same time the founder and CEO of de names from Turkey, close to the event that prominently also mainnet launched perform Avalabs project will also include Emin Day Sirr … Blockdown project of the Founding Father and 4 located blockcha and crypto currency communications agencies on the continent Erhan Korhalil will meet with the audience with the narrative. Akon, who has shaken the world with his rap songs for many years, will give speeches about the Akoin Krypto money he developed. Viewers will find answers to all their questions about Blockchain and Crypto Money.

DeFi will be on the agenda

DeFi protocols, known as ‘Decentralized Finance’, are among the most talked about topics of recent times. While the dynamics of the digital age, in which the new DeFi project emerges every day, will be discussed, the development and processes of the DeFi field will be discussed with experts.



