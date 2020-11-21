Names to be cast in Season 4 of Stranger Things revealed

Stranger Things, one of the most popular original content of media giant Netflix, has announced new names to be included in the cast in season 4. In the new season, 8 new actors join the cast, while the most striking name is Robert Englund, who is remembered as Freddy Krueger.

Stranger Things, one of Netflix’s most watched original productions, had to take a break from season 4 filming due to the coronavirus pandemic in March. New news continues to come from the series, which resumed shooting as of last month.

As you know, the last season of the series made a very complex finale and question marks were formed in the minds of the audience. However, we know that the new season will not take place in Hawkins, or at least it will be out of here, thanks to the official announcement video released last year. As you can imagine, when the main venue of the series changes, there will be some new additions to the cast.

The names to be included in the Stranger Things team in the new season have been announced:

With the sharing made from the official Twitter account of the series, the names of the new players who will be included in the squad in the 4th season have been announced. According to the sharing, while 8 new actors joined the team in the new season, the notable names include Tom Wlaschiha, whom we know from Game of Thrones as Jaqen H’ghar, and Robert Englund, who is remembered as Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare on Elm Street movies.

If we start from Robert Englund, the famous actor will appear in the series with the character of Victor Creel. In a post on the show’s Twitter account, Creel was described as “a disturbed and intimidating man who was imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a horrible murder in the 1950s”.

Game of Thrones’ Jaqen H’ghar, Tom Wlaschiha, will play a Russian guard named Dmitri in the new season of Stranger Things. In the post about Dmirti, “A smart and attractive Russian guard. But can he be trusted?” statements were included. Other names announced to participate in the series in the new season are as follows:

Eduardo Franco (Arglye): Jonathan’s new best friend. A fun-loving type who enthusiastically distributes the delicious pizzas of Surfer Boy Pizza.

Jamie Capbell Bower (Peter Ballard): A caring person who works as a caregiver in a psychiatric hospital.

Sherman Augustus (Lieutenant Colonel Sullivan): an intelligent, sensible man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins forever.

Mason Dye (Jason Carver): A handsome rich athlete dating the most popular girl in school. But his perfect world begins to unravel when there is a new threat.

Nikola Djuricko (Yuri): An underhanded and unclear Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cash and crunchy peanut butter.

Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson): The fearless metallist from the 80’s who runs Hawkins High’s official D&D club The Hellfire Club.

It is currently unknown when the new season of Stranger Things will be released. We will continue to inform you if there are new developments in the series. Stay tuned to be informed about developments.



