Namen verraten: Nick Cannon ist jetzt stolzer Zehnfach-Papa

Nick Cannon (41) has another reason to be happy! Just two weeks ago, the comedian became a father for the ninth time. But in the last few months, not only newly-made mom Lanisha Cole has been pregnant with an American. Because Brittany Bell (34) was also expecting offspring from Nick. Now he has announced the good news for his fans: Nick’s tenth child was born!

On Instagram, Nick now not only shows that he has become a father again. He also shared with his fans the name of his young son: “Thank you to my friends, family and everyone who made this spiritual celebration of life possible,” he greeted the world of Rise Messiah Cannon. In addition, Nick posted a video showing a welcome party for his baby.

His fans were very happy about the new offspring of a 41-year—old man – even if, apparently, not all followers can follow the developments in Nick’s life. Nick’s ex-wife Mariah Carey (53) seems to be no exception. “Mariah can’t keep track of Nick’s kids and his moms. There are too many of them to keep track of!” a source told Us Weekly.