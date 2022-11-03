Named The Most Popular UK Songs From 1952 to 2022

In honor of the 70th anniversary of the British singles chart, the most popular songs in the UK for the period from 1952 to 2022 were presented.

The findings came from the Official Charts Company, which has teamed up with BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds to mark the anniversary.

Now the most popular songs in the UK for the calendar year in which they were released have become known, including tracks by artists such as Arctic Monkeys, Nirvana, The Rolling Stones, Dolly Parton, Adele, The Beatles and Oasis.

“I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor” and “Fluorescent Adolescent” by Arctic Monkeys are the most popular tracks from 2005 and 2007 respectively, while “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana (1991) and “Jolene” by Dolly Parton (1973), “Wonderwall” by Oasis (1995), Radiohead’s “Creep” (1992) and “Mr. Brightside” (2003) also appear on the chart.

Gene Kelly’s “Singin’ In The Rain” is the first entry on the chart as the most popular song, which was originally released in 1952, while Harry Styles’ “As It Was” currently has the same title in 2022.

We've teamed up with @BBCR1, @BBCRadio2, and @BBCSounds to unveil the most-streamed songs from the past 70 (!) years to celebrate the anniversary of the Official Singles Chart 🎉 https://t.co/GNYrEC3YNA — Official Charts (@officialcharts) November 3, 2022

Other notable inclusions include “Jailhouse Rock” by Elvis Presley (1957), “Be My Baby” By The Ronettes (1963), “Your Song” by Elton John (1970), “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac (1977)., “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston (1987), “Lose Yourself” by Eminem (2002) and “Shape Of You” by Ed Sheeran (2017).

You can check out the full chart of the most popular British broadcasts from 1952 to 2022 here.

The full chart will also be broadcast decade after decade on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 on 11-12 November, with many specials already available to stream on BBC Sounds.

“It is particularly interesting to see which classic songs of the past are appreciated by today’s music consumers and how this appeal can be driven by television, advertising and social media,” Robert Gallagher, executive editor of BBC Radio, said in a statement. .

“This chart is a true testament to the eternity of brilliant pop music.”

Taylor Swift currently tops the UK album and singles charts with the songs “Midnights” and “Anti-Hero” respectively.