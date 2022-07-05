Named athletes from the cover of NBA 2K 23

As the NBA season comes to an end and Free Agency is gaining momentum, the sun is starting to set in NBA 2K22 as well. The New year means a new NBA 2K game and a new athlete from the cover. But since the next issue got the number 23, 2K Games and Take-Two Interactive made the obvious choice by choosing an athlete from the cover of NBA 2K this year.

NBA legend Michael Jordan will grace the cover of two special editions of NBA 2K23, as announced by 2K Games early Tuesday morning. Perhaps Jordan, one of the greatest players of all time, is credited with turning basketball into a global sport, turning the sneaker scene into what it is today, and inspiring an entire generation of athletes in various sports around the world. The number 23 has become synonymous with Michael Jordan, who is now known as a brand icon, owner of the Charlotte Hornets and co-owner of the NASCAR 23XI Racing team that drives cars 23 and 45. years.

Michael Jordan is familiar with the NBA 2K franchise, as he has graced the covers of standard editions, as well as special and collector’s editions of NBA 2K11, 2K12 and 2K16. In NBA 2K23, His Airness will be featured in the Michael Jordan Edition, as well as in the premium edition of the Championship Edition. Detailed information about additional privileges and prices for these publications will be disclosed later. The gameplay trailer for the announcement also featured various versions of the NBA legend, one with the hair he wore at the beginning of his playing days and his trademark bald spot. These images are part of the Jordan Challenge, similar to the WWE 2K22 demo mode, in which players relive Jordan’s 15 most iconic moments in NBA history.

Buried under all the fervor associated with the announcement of Michael Jordan’s cover, Phoenix Suns quarterback and NBA All-Star Game participant Devin Booker will also become an athlete from the cover of NBA 2K23. The Suns defender is one of the most dynamic players in the NBA today and has played a significant role in the revival of the franchise, reaching the NBA Finals in 2021 and taking first place in the NBA Western Conference in 2022. Rumor has it that players are also being used as an alternative cover. Starting with NBA 2K13, NBA 2K periodically had alternate or replacement athlete covers for the physical versions, and then in later years it was possible to select multiple athlete covers in the same year in different editions of the game.

More details about NBA 2K23 will be revealed later, but pre-orders for the Michael Jordan and Championship editions will begin on July 7.

NBA 2K23 will be released on September 9 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.