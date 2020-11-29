Name of Samsung’s New True Wireless Earbuds

The name of the new True Wireless headphones that Samsung is expected to introduce with the Galaxy S21 series in January has emerged. According to the information on the certification site of Indonesia, the headphones will be sold under the name Galaxy Buds Pro.

South Korean technology giant Samsung will introduce its new flagship smartphone series in January 2021, allegedly. This series, which we expect to be released under the name of Samsung Galaxy S21, will also bring Samsung’s new True Wireless headphones.

Samsung’s new True Wireless headsets showed up on the Indonesia Telecom Certification site today. The new headphones had model number SM-R190. But the most important information on the site was that it was clear with which name the headphones would be presented to users.

The name of Samsung’s new headphones has emerged:

According to the information on the Indonesian Telecom Certification website, Samsung’s new True Wireless headphones will be launched under the name Galaxy Buds Pro. The headphones will be sold in a box with a 472 mAh battery, according to information previously on China’s 3C certification site.

This information about Samsung’s new True Wireless headphones shows that the company plans to introduce its new products very soon. In other words, the claims that Samsung will introduce its new phone and headphones in January are getting stronger with the emerging information.

But the emergence of the name of Samsung’s new True Wireless headphones brought a new question mark to mind. Until today, we have seen Samsung’s new headphones under the name Galaxy Buds Beyond. We don’t know for sure if this name is the codename of Galaxy Buds Pro.

On the other hand, Samsung may have thought of the Galaxy Buds Beyond name for its new headphones. However, the company may have changed the name of the headphones to Galaxy Buds Pro with a later decision. In addition to all these, Samsung Galaxy Buds Beyond can be seen as a completely separate product from Galaxy Buds Pro. Details about the new headphones will be clarified in the coming days.



