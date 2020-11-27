Name change will bring big consequences

Instead of referring to Greg Berlanti’s shared universe as the Arrowverse, The CW debuted under a new name: The CWverse. Despite publicly referring to him as the Arrowverse.

Not only is this neglecting a brand they’ve spent over 8 years building like the Arrowverse, but The CW is also doing a lot of damage to another major series of them: Arrow.

Even Arrow star Stephen Amell has been open about how the move from Arrowverse to The CWverse is absurd, as his show was a major factor in making the idea for a franchise possible.

However, if The CW really needs to rename its interconnected franchise, there is a much better option than “The CWverse.” Since the Arrowverse and the DCEU part of the same Multiverse, it should have gone with DC TV Multiverse.

Not only would that name make more sense among loyal viewers who watch several of these Arrowverse shows, but DC TV Multiverse is a stronger marketing move for The CW.

The Berlanti franchise is what brought the concept of DC’s Multiverse into the world of live action. Although the Arrowverse is how the franchise should always be called, DC TV Multiverse is why The CW should have opted in favor of The CWverse.



