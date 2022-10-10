Nam Woo Hyun is the last INFINITE member to leave Woollim Entertainment

Nam Woo Hyun has officially left Woollim Entertainment, making him the last member of the boy band INFINITE to do so.

On October 7, K-pop agency informed fans about the departure of Idol after 14 years of partnership after the expiration of her contract. Nam was the last INFINITE member remaining at Woollim Entertainment after his bandmates left the agency between 2019 and early 2022.

“As of today (October 7), our management contract with INFINITE member Nam Woo Hyun, with whom we have lived for 14 years, has expired,” Vullim said. “We sincerely express our gratitude to Nam Wu Hyun, who has been with us for a long time, and we also thank the fans who have always sent us unfading love. »

Shortly after the news broke, Nam Woo Hyun took to Instagram to share a handwritten letter thanking his former agency for years of support.

“Now, when I move to a new nest from a space that was like a second home to me, which always embraced me and gave me courage, and walked with me, holding my hand, my feelings are simple,” he said.

“I want to say thank you and say that you have worked hard with my whole Woollim family, who have been with me for 14 years, from my very first steps,” wrote Us. Read his full statement below.

Nam debuted as a member of INFINITE in 2010. The boy band’s original contracts first expired in 2017, when member Hoya left Woollim, and the rest of the band chose to remain in the agency.

The remaining members left Woollim Entertainment between 2019 and 2022, the last of which was Song Jung in January 2022, although they all stated that they would continue to be part of INFINITE.

Woollim Entertainment now hosts bands such as Golden Child, DRIPPIN and Rocket Punch, as well as soloists Lee Soo Jung (formerly Baby Soul of Lovelyz) and Kwon Eun Bi. Kwon Ynbi is going to release his third mini-album “Lethality” on October 12.

We wish him all the best in the future!