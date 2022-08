Nam Taehyung’s label reacted to the singer’s accusations of using methamphetamine.

On August 20, Nam Tae Hyun’s label stated, “We’re going to meet him to check the facts.”

As previously reported, the cast of “Heart Signal 3” Seo Min Jae stated that Nam Tae Hyun uses philopon and physically assaulted her in a series of random, broken Instagram posts. She also shared a selfie of herself and former WINNER contestant.

