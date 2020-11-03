Nam Joo Hyuk’s personal video surprises Stat-Up followers

Broadcast on the Netflix platform, the K-Drama Start-Up reached its sixth episode with excellent reviews and high audience levels that have accompanied it since its premiere thanks to the original story and its excellent performances.

The plot that tells the story of a group of young entrepreneurs struggling to achieve success played by Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kang Ha Na, and Kim Seon Ho, has managed to pique the interest of audiences inside and outside of South Korea.

Recently, the attention of Start-Up followers was the launch of a video on the Management Skoop agency account, which represents actor Nam Joo Hyuk, in which the artist shares a few minutes in a peculiar interview in his role as Nam Do San.

In the clip, the actor comments on the character’s routine, his impressions of his partners and friends in Start-Up, he recounts what happened in the last episodes and shares what he thinks about love and work among other topics.

At first, the approximately five-minute clip only focuses on Nam Joo Hyuk, but in the middle of the video, Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk appear together filming one of the first scenes together in Start-Up, at night in a park.

Initially they seemed to be discussing the dialogue. Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk looked embarrassed and uncomfortable, but when it came time to act, the actor made several mistakes in a row which caused Suzy to burst out of laughter.



