Nam Joo Hyuk to trade Suzy with Han Ji Min in December

Fans of actor Nam Joo Hyuk, who are following his work in the K-Drama Start-Up in which he shares the lead role with the talented Suzy, will be able to see him on the big screen on December 10 when the film Josee premieres.

Josee is the remake of a Japanese film released in 2004 and re-released in South Korea in 2016 called Josee, the Tiger and the Fish that has the participation of the beautiful actress Han Ji Min, whose last work was in the K-Drama One Spring Night (2019) and the film Default (2018).

The film tells the story of the bittersweet romance between a young woman with a disability named Josee (Han Ji Min), who is pushed around by her grandmother in a stroller, and Tsuneo (Nam Joo Hyuk), a university student.

Josee is directed by the renowned Kim Jong Kwan, whose most recent works include the story “Walking at Night” in “Persona” produced by Netflix and the film “The Table.”

The film finished shooting in January this year, but its release was postponed due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, in addition to the fact that Warner Bros. Korea recently decided to withdraw all business from South Korea.

This will be Nam Joo Hyuk and Han Ji Min’s most recent appearance together following their work on the K-drama The Light in Your Eyes (2019), in addition to their work on the upcoming drama project HERE.



