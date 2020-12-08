Nam Joo Hyuk admitted why he was crying in public

The talented actor Nam Joo Hyuk, star of the popular K-Drama Start-Up, is back in the news after his participation was known in an online interview held on December 7, regarding the premiere in a couple of days of the film Josee starring alongside actress Han Ji Min.

Josee, is the remake of a Japanese film released in 2004 and re-released in South Korea in 2016 called Josee, the Tiger and the Fish. The film tells the story of the bittersweet romance between a young woman with a disability named Josee (Han Ji Min), who moves around in a wheelchair, and Young Seok (Nam Joo Hyuk), a college student.

During the interview, the actor shared his experience during and after filming Josee and his admiration for the character he plays. He also referred to a reported incident that occurred last month during a press conference in which he was seen crying after a clip of the film was broadcast in the room.

“I want to apologize one more time. This year I worked very hard and appeared on various broadcasts frequently, so the press conference was the first time I saw the video.”

Directed and written by Kim Jong Kwan, Josee is produced by Warner Bros Korea. Although the film was filmed exactly one year ago and will premiere on December 10, Nam Joo Hyuk explained that watching the trailer relived his experience as Young Seok.

“Because the clip sums up the movie from start to finish, Young Seok’s emotions that I felt during filming came out again. I think I made an emotional mistake. Sorry, I think I was immersed in Young Seok’s emotions. ”

It all started when, after watching the video, the interviewer asked Han Ji Min about her character in the film, and she explained that she had many charms and that the movie represents all kinds of simple and complex feelings. When she recalled some behind-the-scenes moments from the filming, Nam Joo Hyuk lowered her head and started crying.

Seeing Nam Joo Hyuk’s reaction, Han Ji Min was also moved by what the actor asked the press conference organizers for a pair of tissues to attend to her partner. The gesture of both stars went viral on social networks.

Regarding his work with actress Han Ji Min, this production is the second time that both stars have worked together since as is well known the two had been paired as husbands in the romantic K-drama The Light in Your Eyes, as well. ��n known as Radiant, which was broadcast between February and March 2019.

Regarding their relationship during the filming, she highlighted the teamwork that both she and Han Ji Min did to create incredible scenes, adding that they achieved a much deeper level of communication than in her previous work in Radiant that they completed with exchanges of opinions with her



