Nam Ji-hyun returns as a reporter to cast Om Ki-joon in “Little Women”

Nam Ji Hyun is finally returning to the editorial office of “Little Women” on tvN!

“Little Women” is a drama starring Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun and Park Ji Hoo as three sisters who grew up in poverty. When all three get involved with one of the richest families in the country, they are catapulted into a new world of money and power unlike anything they have known before.

Spoilers

In the previous episode of “Little Women,” Oh In-kyung (Nam Ji-hyun) was both shocked and devastated to learn that her former boss and mentor Cho Wan-gyu (Cho Seung-yeon) had been a member of the Chongran Society all along.

However, Oh In-kyung remained unwavering in her determination to destroy the Jungran society by using the news as a medium, and she infiltrated the psychiatric hospital where Won Sang-woo (Lee Min-woo) was staying to save him.

In the newly released footage from the next episode of the drama, Oh In-kyung returned to the studio with a microphone and is ready to tell what she learned about the Chongran society. Meanwhile, Park Jae-san (Om Ki-joon) looks excited, carefully watching her every move.

The producers of “Little Women” teased, “When Oh In Kyung thinks something is right, she always achieves it no matter what, and returns to the broadcasting station. But this is only the first step towards her turning the tables.”

They continued, “How will Park Jae-san react to Oh In-kyung’s increased counterattack? Please wait for another violent whirlwind as the story progresses.”

The next issue of “Little Women” will air on October 2 at 21:10 Korean time. kst.

