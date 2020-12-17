Nam Goong Min continues to work for the role of Black Sun

The MBC network reported that famous model, director and actor Nam Goong Min will appear in a new K-drama action thriller called The Black Sun, scheduled to debut in the second half of 2021.

With a total of 12 episodes, The Black Sun is the story of the South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS) top field agent, who disappeared and returned after a year to catch an insider traitor in the organization.

Nam Goong Min will be in charge of playing the main character Han Ji Hyuk as the special agent who, thanks to his cunning and ability, returns to the NIS organization to shake it from its foundations.

The Black Sun is written by Park Seok Ho and directed by Kim Sung Yong, known for other projects such as Flowers of the Prison and My Healing Love. Both art creators say their goal is to explore a new horizon for Korean action and spy dramas.

Currently Nam Goong Min can be seen on screen with his most recent work in the action and suspense K-Drama called Awaken which revolves around the investigation of the connections between a mystery that unfolds in the present and the secrets behind of an enigmatic incident that took place in a town 28 years ago.

