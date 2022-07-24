Naked and scared participant died at 35 under “mysterious circumstances”

The two-time participant of the show “Naked and Scared” died under “mysterious circumstances.” On July 17, Melanie Rauscher was found dead next to several aerosol cans. Her body was found in Prescott, Arizona, where she is said to have been sitting with a dog. She was 35.

TMZ reports that the homeowners found Melanie Rauscher’s body in the guest room when they returned home from vacation. It was unclear if she had eaten the contents of the spray cans. Prescott Police Department officers reported that there were no obvious signs of foul play, and they did not find a suicide note or drug paraphernalia. It is reported that everything is fine with the dog that Rauscher was looking after.

The 35-year-old actor appeared twice in the popular Discovery Channel reality show “Naked and Scared” — once in 2013, and then in the spin-off “Naked and Scared XL” in 2015. His co-star on the set, Jeremy mcclough, posted a tribute to Melanie Rauscher on his Facebook page. for her friendship and laughter. He said in the post:

She came into my life in a way I can’t explain. We had such chemistry on the show, and it developed into a friendship that cannot be described in words. Her laugh was one of a kind. Her friendship was amazing. Even though we weren’t blood, we were family. I could always count on her. We had so many moments when we were just next to each other. She was my swamp wife, my best friend, a strong woman, an amazing person, and I will always cherish the moments spent together. You left too early and got in too early. You’ll always be my Chalk. I love you, and I’ll see you again one day. The world has lost an amazing man. Please keep her family and friends in your prayers. See you again, my queen.

For Melanie Rauscher’s loved ones, it must be terrible that after her death at such a young age there were questions. Our condolences go out to her friends and family at this difficult time.

That’s not all…