“Naked and Scared” Melanie Rauscher died at the age of 35: “The world has lost an amazing person”

The former participant of the contest “Naked and Scared” Melanie Rauscher died suddenly. She was 35.

Celebrity Deaths in 2022: The Stars We’ve Lost

The Discovery Channel personality was looking after the dogs at a residence in Prescott, Arizona, while the homeowners were on vacation, a spokesman for the Prescott Police Department told TMZ on Sunday, July 24. Guest room.

Melanie Rauscher Courtesy of Jeremy McCaa/Facebook

Police told the publication that there were no signs of foul play before the death of the Philadelphia native, noting that several cans of compressed air were found near her body, which can be used to clean computers from dust.

The Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time

An obituary dedicated to Rauscher’s memory confirmed that she “died suddenly” on July 17.

“She has lived her life serving others. Melanie was working at Prescott Medical Center, Virginia, at the time of her death,” the obituary says. “She was an avid outdoor enthusiast, loved nature and all creatures, big and small.”

The statement continued: “Melanie loved hiking and camping and also found adventures wherever she could. Melanie also had a passion for challenging herself, which led her to participate in Naked & African and XL projects. …She was a born comedian, and her wit was unsurpassed. Melanie’s loud laugh will forever remain in the hearts and minds of her loved ones.”

The graduate of Old Dominion University became famous as one of the participants of the 7th season of the series “Naked and Scared”, which aired in 2017. in the desert while completely naked. After her experience in the seventh season, Melanie returned a year later to participate in the star-studded spin-off “Naked and Scared XL”, when she was trying to survive in Africa with Dustin “Duckling” Campbell and Sarah Dancer.

Stars who started their existence in reality shows

“She came into my life in a way I can’t explain. We had such chemistry on the show, and it turned into a friendship that cannot be described in words,” wrote fellow show host Jeremy McCaa via Facebook on July 19. “Her laugh was one of a kind. Her friendship was amazing. Even though we weren’t blood, we were family. I could always count on her. We had so many moments when we were just next to each other.”

He added in his tribute on social media: “She was my swamp wife, best friend, strong woman, amazing person, and I will always cherish our moments together. You left [too] early and got in [too] early. You’ll always be my Chalk. I love you, and I’ll see you again one day. The world has lost an amazing man. Please keep her family and friends in your prayers. See you again, my queen.”

The late reality TV graduate is survived by his parents Daniel and Catherine Rauscher, as well as sisters Jeanette, Rebecca and Alexis.