Naji Harris Quote about Jerome Betis Goes Viral

Steelers running back Naji Harris joked at his press conference on Tuesday.

Harris continued to talk about his weight, as it has been a big topic of discussion over the past few weeks.

“Last year I had 242 pounds. And now I’m 244. But you’re always harder at it than during the season. I’m going to play 242,” Harris said.

He was then asked about former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis and how some people think he looks like him. Harris had a great answer to that question.

“Tell Jerome it’s a bro, but you’re pretending I’m fucking fat,” Harris said.

Well played, Naji.

Harris looks even better in the second season than he was as a rookie. He finished the 2021 season with 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns on 307 carries.

With a better offensive line in the upcoming season, the sky could be the limit for Harris.