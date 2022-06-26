Naite Olukoya Denies Cheating Rumors after Michelle Young broke Up: “Sincerely believed” that she was “my man”

It’s hard to break up. Almost a week after Michelle Young and Naite Olukoya announced the termination of their engagement, the former bachelorette party participant denied the accusations related to the nature of their breakup.

“No, I didn’t cheat,” the 27—year-old Canadian native wrote in an Instagram Story on Saturday, June 25, as part of a long list. “Not every breakup needs someone to blame. Yes, many of you seem to paint me as a red flag / f—k boy… But I’m actually a decent guy, and I just want to keep getting better. How we should all want for ourselves.

Olukoya, who announced his split from the 29-year-old former bachelor earlier this month, noted that the negativity and “outright hatred” he received was “hurtful” as he mourned his breakup.

“I went to the show without any expectations. Just open—mindedness and an open heart,” the reality show graduate added in his “Saturday Story,” thanking Young for opening his heart even more. “But I figured if I find my man, thank God I went. Yes, I sincerely believed that Michel was my man.”

A Texas resident who proposed to an elementary school teacher during the final of a bachelorette party in December 2021 announced on June 17 that he and Young broke off their engagement after less than a year together.

“Michelle and I are going to move forward separately,” he signed the Story statement at the time. “My heart is heavy, emotions are running high, and we are coping with this as best we can. …When we both started this journey, we were looking for our soulmate. Ours forever. Our best friends.”

He added, “However, as we grow and learn, we also realize that sometimes someone you care about is not someone you should spend the rest of your life with.”

Yang also shared a breakup message via her social media account, writing: “I’m trying my best to say that Knight and I will go our separate ways, but I support him, knowing the heaviness that is present in both our hearts, as this relationship was very real for us. …At the same time, I am in a lot of pain, and I will need time and space to cope with this grief.”

After the duo’s breakup, Olukoya also changed his Instagram bio, removing the mention of “THE Michelle Young Fan Account”, which he added after his TV proposal. (He hadn’t deleted their photos together yet at the time of publication.)

Yang and Olukoya first met in season 18 of the Bachelorette Party, where he earned her first and last roses. After getting engaged, they planned to move together to her hometown in Minnesota.

“The plans changed when we decided that we didn’t need to rush anything and get to know each other on a deeper level before starting to live together,” he added on Saturday. “There is no rush in life. There is no set of rules or timetable for how to behave in a relationship. We believed that once there is love, everything will fall into place naturally and in due time.”

He concluded: “We tried. It didn’t work. We are saddened by this. We all grieve in different ways.”