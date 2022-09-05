Nadji Harris appointed Team Captain: NFL World Reaction

Naji Harris continues to impress the Pittsburgh Steelers franchise, earning the tag of team captain in just his second season.

On Monday, the Steelers named five captains: Harris, Cam Hayward, Miles Killebrew, Mitch Trubisky and T.J. Watt.

The NFL world reacted to Harris’ appointment as captain on social media.

“Tomlin is talking to Naji Harris after he was named team captain,” tweeted Mark Caboli of The Athletic.

“The fact that Naji Harris was named team captain in his second season and Mitch Trubisky got a C in his first year speaks volumes,” Daniel Valente said. “Remember what Tomlin said earlier this offseason about Naji taking on the leadership role. A very strong leadership group here in the first year of the post-Ben era.”

“Naji Harris is the second—year captain and Mitch Trubisky is the captain after he was signed to the team less than 6 months ago. We knew there was a new leadership dynamic coming for the Steelers, and here it is,” Christopher Carter said.

“Naji Harris, elected team captain in his second year, says everything you need to know about what his teammates think of him,” another commented. “It’s not very common to see RB become voting captains, let alone a sophomore.”

Harris will wear captain “C” in Pittsburgh’s first game against the Bengals.