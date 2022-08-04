Nadia Alexander Interview: Not OK

A black comedy as timely as Not Okay, which is currently available for streaming on Hulu, is always a joy. According to screenwriter and director Quinn Shepard, the main roles in the film were played by Zoey Deutsch and Dylan O’Brien, who this year have already given fans a joint work on the film “Uniforms”. This time they’re playing social media influencers whose obsession with online influence can distract them from the offline world.

The central character of “Out of Order” is Danny Sanders (Deutsch), a photo editor from “Debauchery”, who really wants to become a writer, but is stopped by her boss’s distrust of her abilities. After photoshopping her visit to a fake writer’s retreat in Paris to impress both and Colin (O’Brien), Danni finds herself in a quandary when a real terrorist attack takes place in her imaginary place. While she digs a deeper hole for herself, her colleague Harper (Nadia Alexander, Tankhouse) begins to dig the truth.

Screen Rant talked to Alexander about how similar she is to her character Not Okay, how perfect Zoey Deutsch is in the role of the main villain and what her worst alias is.

Screen Rant: You should be proud. This movie is really amazing. I really, really liked it.

Nadia Alexandrovna: Thank you.

Who is Harper and what do you like in this role?

Nadia Alexander: Harper is an investigative journalist working for Depravity, which is a mix of every online magazine you’ve ever heard of. What I liked about her is that I was very lucky: screenwriter and director Quinn Shepard wrote a role for me; meaning me. So she created the character based on a lot of my personality and how I would react if I worked with someone I didn’t like, who may or may not have gone to Paris.

I think we need to play this version: “If Nadia worked in a magazine and such a situation happened, how would she react?” It was very fun for me.

This is interesting, because in this we see Danny’s point of view. Harper is her villain, but when you watch this and think, “Well, Harper’s right.”

Nadia Alexander: Yes, that’s right. I think it’s so brilliant because Danny is the main character, Harper is the antagonist. Harper is her villain, but Danny is the bad guy, and Harper is right. I think that’s what’s so fun.

But interestingly, there were people who told me, “I was so angry at Harper! I was so angry at her for messing up everything.” And I’m like, “Ma’am! Sir!”

It could just be the Zoey Deutsch effect. There’s nothing you can do about it.

Nadia Alexander: That is, that’s the point. She was perfect for this role because you needed Danny to have a human aspect so that you could communicate with her. I think it’s important for the movie.

I liked Colin’s Instagram nickname, WeedBoiiColin, which sent me into a wormhole of my own best and worst aliases. Have you ever had one that just pops up in front of you when you say, “I can’t believe that was my alias?”

Nadia Alexandrovna: Yes. I won’t say which @, because it’s still a live email, but it’s an actressadiva. I did this when I was 10. It’s horrible. But it was around the same time that this website was created, so it doesn’t look like ActressDiva1. Maybe a number would make him cringe less, but Actressadiva! I just thought, “What’s wrong with me?” I was 10, but I’m still mad at myself.

Are you an actress diva?

Nadia Alexander: I guess I should be an actress and a diva.

Danny has a comforting song, it’s an Avril Lavigne song. What’s your consolation song?

Nadia Alexander: Oh, man. It is constantly changing. I really like sad boy’s music, so that’s all that Sufjan Stevens, Damien Rice or Keaton Henson have. But the first thing that came to my mind was Damien Rice’s “Blower’s Daughter,” which I’ve been listening to since I starred in “The Diva Actress.”

Have you talked to Quinn about what articles Harper wrote?

Nadia Alexander: Well, we knew about the RBG plot that was in the script. I do not know if we have ever plunged so deeply into everything she does. I think we were like, “total feminist, queer.” We really did our research, our homework, if you will.

Not ok synopsis

A deluded young woman who desperately needs friends and fame is staging a trip to Paris to update her social media presence. In the real world, a terrible incident occurs, which becomes part of an imaginary journey and offers everything she wants.

