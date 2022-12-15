Nadeshot debuts as playable character in PGA TOUR 2K23

Founder, CEO and former professional esports player of 100 Thieves Nadeshot will make his debut as a playable character in the PGA TOUR 2K23.

Of course, fans of Call of Duty legend Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag already know that he is an avid golf fan, but who would have thought that he would become one of the invited game characters of the PGA TOUR 2K23? That’s right, with the golf game update from December 15th, fans of esports celebrities can start playing for Nadeshot and see if they can play as well as a former professional player in the game.

Prior to this debut, Nadeshot also appeared in a PGA TOUR 2K23 commercial, hitting a golf ball while on top of a golf cart, which opens up the possibility of other celebrities appearing in ads that will appear in the game in the future, including The WWE of The. Miz.

In addition to Nadeshot, the PGA TOUR will also debut the official PGA Tour course based at La Jolla Torrey Pines.

Players will be able to start playing for Nadeshot at Torrey Pines on December 15 as part of a free upgrade that also includes new clothes, clothing, licensed equipment and more.

Meanwhile, from December 8 to December 14, players will have the opportunity to participate in the “Barstool Break 90 Ladder Challenge”, where players will be asked to beat 90 points as many times as they can in 18-hole rounds. The more times they overcome 90, the more items under the Barstool brand they will earn.

Then, in January 2023, there will be a new 100 Thieves “100 Hole Challenge”. The 100-hole challenge will run for five weeks starting on January 5, where players will be asked to play 100 holes a week. Players who complete 100 holes will receive the corresponding reward for this week next Monday.

PGA TOUR 2K23 got 5/10 in our PS5 game review. In our review, we noted how dry the game seems due to the fact that it takes itself too seriously, preferring realism rather than the fun factor of a video game.