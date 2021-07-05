Nacon Connect Will Display “3 Exclusive Ads” During Your Presentation

Nacon Connect: The publisher has prepared a grid of more than 13 games, in addition to other “3 exclusive announcements” during the Nacon Connect celebration. Nacon Connect will show “3 exclusive announcements” during the presentation, which will take place on July 6 at 19:00 CEST. The publisher’s digital event will showcase several projects from its launch grid, including The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, WRC 10 and Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown.

“There is only one day left for us to show 13 exciting ads for our games and accessories,” Nacon comments on his Twitter profile. “As if that wasn’t enough, we also have 3 exclusive ads prepared.”

In addition to the titles discussed above, other proposals are prepared to show unpublished material. Nacon points to SteelRising, Rims Racing, Session, Roguebook, Rugby 22, Rogue Lords, and Blood Bowl III, among others. No more data has emerged about which licenses or games are behind that trio of secret ads.

Then we leave you with the table of hours according to your region. In our country it will be held on July 6 at 7:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time. It can be followed in real time through the official Nacon account on YouTube and Twitch.

What time is Nacon Connect held in Spain, Latin America and the United States?

