Nacho’s history with BCS made him look more like Salamanca than he thought

Warning! SPOILERS for season 6 of “Better Call Saul.”

Season 6 of “Better Call Saul”, episode 3 proves how much Nacho Varga hates Salamanca, but also shows how similar they are. From the very beginning of “Better Call Saul” Nacho worked for the Salamanca family – first for Tuco, and then for Lalo – after the conclusion of Tuco. Despite the fact that Nacho is involved in the world of drugs and violence, he retains a virtuous moral code that makes him resent the members of the Salamanca family. In a moment of catharsis, Nacho tells the despicable Hector Salamanca that he is responsible for Hector using a wheelchair. Nacho also goes to more extreme measures throughout the series when he plots to kill Tuco and Lalo Salamanca with Mike and Gus Fring to minimize Salamanca’s brutal regime.

Despite the fact that Nacho has such dark ideas, he remains down-to-earth because of his relationship with his father Manuel. Manuel strongly disapproves of Nacho’s involvement in organized crime and repeatedly urges his son to contact the police. This would brand Nacho as a “rat” and would have terrible consequences for Nacho and his father, so Nacho never follows his father’s advice. This route is also no longer appropriate after Nacho is blackmailed into working against Salamanca for Gus Fring, leading to Nacho’s day of reckoning in season 6 “Better Call Saul”, episode 3.

Although Nacho and his father have a stormy relationship, Nacho makes a deal with Gus in which Nacho will take the blame for the attempt on Lalo in exchange for his father’s safety. Nacho’s sacrifice in season 6 of “Better Call Saul” is committed with the sole purpose of protecting his estranged father. Putting his father above himself, Nacho actually imitates the ideal of Salamanca, according to which the family always comes first. Despite the fact that Nacho proclaims his hatred of Salamanca, in a cruel irony, he actually looks more like them than he realizes.

In the TV series “Breaking Bad” it is shown how the family comes first in Salamanca

In a flashback episode in the third season of Breaking Bad, Hector Salamanca tells young twins Leonel and Marco Salamanca the main advantage of their family. After Leonel says he wants Marco dead after he ruined his toy, Hector pushes Marco’s head under the water until his brother comes to his rescue. After Leonel saves his brother, Hector tells the boys, “Family is everything.” Salamanca proves this many times in the TV series “Breaking Bad” and “Better call Saul.” For example, the cousins try to kill Hank to avenge Tuco, and Hector later kills Gus after he is partially responsible for the cousins’ deaths in Breaking Bad. In season 6, “Better Call Saul”, the cousins also try to capture Nacho in revenge for his betrayal of Lalo. This proves that the younger generations of Salamanca are learning from Hector and the older ones.

However, Nacho’s morality and his desire to always spare innocent lives are the result of his upbringing with his father. Like the Salamanca family, Nacho has a strained relationship with his father, but he is still learning from him. The culmination of the deterioration of Nacho’s relationship with his father is their phone call in the 6th season of the 3rd episode “Better call Saul”. After Nacho reaches out his hand, wanting to hear his father’s voice, Manuel simply replies, “What else can I say?” the agonizing moment when Nacho thinks about his impending death. Since his fate is already sealed, Nacho decides to submit to Gus’ will in exchange for Gus and Mike protecting his father after he leaves. The emotional events of the 3rd episode of the 6th season “Better call Saul” show that Nacho’s love for his father never weakens. Nacho doesn’t care what happens to himself, only what happens to his father. His sacrifice is evidence that Nacho also believes that “family is everything,” and this is an action that Salamanca can also take to protect her family. It’s cruel that Nacho reflects the people he despises the most, but it’s confirmation that deep down he was a good guy stuck in a bad world.