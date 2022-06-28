Nacho’s End Proved He’d Better Call Walter White Sola

Warning! SPOILERS for episode 3 of season 6 of the TV series “Better Call Saul”.

In the last season of “Better Call Saul” there is nothing surprising: the 3rd episode “Rock and Anvil” deals a serious blow to the repertoire of memorable characters with the death of Nacho Varga, who showed himself to be a kind of Walter White for the spin-off series. Played by Michael Mando, Nacho became a vital addition to “Better Call Saul” after previously being mentioned only in Breaking Bad with Lalo, and the character went through a thorny path from Cartel enforcer to unwitting informant Gustavo Fring during the rotation. out of series. However, what made Nacho a sympathetic and compelling character was his desire to leave his life of crime behind and ensure his father’s safety and well-being.

If this all sounds familiar, it’s because it closely mirrors Walter White’s motives and trajectory during Breaking Bad. There have been many theories and assumptions regarding Nacho’s ultimate fate and what the character would represent for “Better Call Saul.” Now that Nacho’s journey has finally come to an end, it’s hard to ignore the parallels between him and Walt. It turns out that Nacho and Walt have a lot in common, and Nacho’s tragic death not only revealed the mystery of Breaking Bad, but also proved that he really was a version of Walt from Better Call Saul.

The evolution of Walter White throughout the series “Breaking Bad” has become a kind of cornerstone of character development in a television drama. Although Nacho Varga didn’t change as radically as Walt did during his time in Better Call Saul, his path was much like Walt’s. Both Walt and Nacho faced situations beyond their control that eventually shaped the trajectory of their lives. Nacho intended to leave his life in the cartel behind and take care of his father, while Walt got into the drug business, especially because he wanted to take care of his family. However, both characters were eventually unable to part with their criminal ways, which eventually led to their demise.

Unsurprisingly, “Rock and the Anvil” perfectly flips the best episode of “Breaking Bad” “Ozymandias”. Both of these episodes were decisive for Nacho and Walt, respectively. The two characters often faced insurmountable difficulties, but they managed to make the most of the situation. Walt found redemption by returning to rescue Jesse from his kidnappers and destroying a gang of drug dealers who had taken over his business, while leaving his family in safe hands and in a good financial position. Meanwhile, Nacho faced imminent death face to face, deciding to shoot himself instead of leaving her in the hands of Gustavo Fring or Salamanca. Like Walt, he also made sure that his father was taken care of.

A constant theme for both Nacho and Walt is that they’ve had bad hands at every turn, but eventually they found a way to take control of their fate and leave on their own terms. Although Walter White may still appear in season 6 of “Better Call Saul,” his presence in the extra show has not yet been. However, the spirit of Walter White was present through Nacho Varga, who followed in his footsteps (or rather, laid them out for him) and made the best of what he was given. The final season of “Better Call Saul” should continue without Nacho, but there’s no doubt that his tragic storyline will eventually define the series and echo in the Breaking Bad universe as an addition to the rise and fall of Walter White.