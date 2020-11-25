Nabilla wishes Charlize Theron’s resignation!

Nabilla posted a hilarious story in which she demands that Dior fire Charlize Theron … One way to respond to Jazz’s attacks!

Nabilla has just responded in her own way to recent Jazz attacks concerning her! Indeed, to do so, the beautiful brunette has demanded the resignation of Charlize Theron!

Not long ago, Jazz took the floor via his Snap Chat story to clash Nabilla! Indeed, the latter made several revelations!

Among them, the mother of Chelsea and Cayden explained that the beautiful brunette had stolen her hairdresser in Dubai! Worse yet, his enemy would also have demanded that the latter unfollow Jazz on social networks!

Laurent’s sweetheart didn’t stop there: “You know what she did? She (Nabilla) even called Fendi’s store to ask them not to collaborate with me. Because they had collaborated with me and they were pissed off, “she too revealed!

Accusations which made the darling of Thomas Veragara react! Indeed, this Wednesday, November 25, the latter decided to respond with humor via her social networks!

NABILLA RESPONSES JAZZ WITH HUMOR (JLC FAMILY)

Via her Snap Chat story, Nabilla posted a video in which she pretends to be on the phone!

Thus, we can hear the beautiful brunette exclaiming: “Hello Dior! Yes, it’s Nabilla, the patron saint of all French brands! ”

The mother also adds: “We have to fire Charlize Theron right away, that is a very, very bad idea! You have to fire her right away, otherwise I’ll block you on Instagram! ”

One way to answer Jazz, without getting into clashes and bird names! As a reminder, the mother of Chelsea and Cayden did not hesitate to insult Tarek’s sister “Pu * te” … We are therefore delighted that the beautiful Nabilla did not respond with the same vocabulary!



