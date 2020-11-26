Nabilla Wejdene fan is suffering the wrath of users!

Nabilla fans weren’t kind to her! Indeed, they violently criticized her proximity to the young Wejdene! Nabilla shared a cute photo of Wejdene on her Twitter… Against all odds, her fans did not approve of this friendship at all.

Milann’s mother has been living a waking dream for several years. Indeed, she experienced a meteoric rise following her famous line “No but hello”.

Thus, Nabilla has managed to climb among the most famous French TV candidates, if not THE best known. However, fame always brings its share of criticism …

The beautiful brunette is never spared by haters… so she knows how to deal with negative reviews!

Moreover, this is not what will hold back Nabilla! Indeed, she succeeds very well both pro and personal level!

Thus, for her, all dreams and projects are allowed! Lately, she released a capsule collection with the Eleven Paris brand!

A great collaboration that Lena Situations and Wejdene have already adopted! However, this poses problems … Read on!

NABILLA GETS CRITICIZED BECAUSE SHE LOVES WEJDENE!

The young singer Wejdene is not unanimous on the web. Indeed, she knows, like Nabilla when she started, a dazzling notoriety!

Criticisms of the young woman do not prevent Milann’s mother from appreciating her, quite the contrary! Indeed, they are even very close as evidenced by one of her tweets calling Wejdene “My other babe”.

This nice message set fire to the powder on the side of its subscribers who do not want to see Nabilla friend with Wejdene. We read: “Disappointed that you are getting to her level” or “The same level of water in the brain”.

Others have even taken it a step further, thinking Thomas’ sweetheart wanted to get on the same level as Jazz, with whom she is at odds. Indeed, they think she is passing Wejdene off as her little sister …

Anyway, Milann’s mom was not unanimous with this tweet!



