Nabilla was very surprised by the clouds from the plane!

Nabilla is very happy to return to Dubai! And on her plane, the businesswoman even immortalized pretty clouds from her window.

As usual, Nabilla feeds her social networks every day. Back for Dubai, the star even took the opportunity to immortalize the clouds during her trip. And her shot is sublime.

Many of you follow Nabilla’s daily life via Instagram. But also on her Snapchat account!

The latest news is that all is well for the star and her lovely family. A few days ago, the incendiary brunette – accompanied by her husband Thomas – put her bags down in Kiev.

If Nabilla took full advantage of the city, she mainly went there to perform a new cosmetic surgery operation. Indeed, the star decided to have her cesarean scar removed.

So to put an end to many rumors, Milann’s mother very quickly took to her social networks to reassure her fans. On Twitter, some had also assured that she wanted to reshape the buttocks!

“I don’t want to look like a cyborg (…). I am just fine as I am, so stop looking for the little beast all the time, “the young woman said on the Web.

In any case, her little trip to Ukraine has definitely ended. Back to Dubai, Nabilla did not fail to immortalize her plane trip!

NABILLA AWAKES FROM THE EARTH AND THE CLOUDS!

Via her Instagam story, Nabilla obviously wanted to make her subscribers dream. And to do so, she immortalized the entire sky that she saw through her window.

And this beautiful landscape seems to have amazed the businesswoman. In any case, her shot is very successful!

Her pretty photo even makes you want elsewhere. “This beautiful planet”, captioned Nabilla for her post.

There is no doubt that her photo has had a small effect on her community … Not to change!



