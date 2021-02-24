Nabilla to rock out on Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now”!

After a short stay in Geneva, Nabilla has recently returned to Paris. In order to start the day off right, she danced to Dua Lipa.

Nabilla and Thomas Vergara have recently been in Paris. The starlet put on makeup in one of Dua Lipa’s sounds and didn’t hesitate to look sexy.

Nabilla, still hot on social networks. It’s been a few weeks since the starlet and her darling left Dubai to go to France. Milann’s parents are very happy to be back in Paris and seem to be having a great time. In fact, the starlet was treated like a queen on Valentine’s Day.

The two lovers were able to take a boat trip on the Seine. Then, they went to Geneva to see family. Thomas Vergara’s wife was very happy to be able to spend time with her loved ones. Especially since she was accompanied by her child. “Today I met one of the most important people to me. I love you Daddy, ”she said on Twitter.

Nonetheless, Nabilla is now back in the French capital and seems to have a lot to do. She goes on numerous appointments for her cosmetics brand. She takes advantage of being in France to do some photoshoots and knows how to wake up well in the morning.

Indeed, on Instagram, Milann’s mom had a blast while she was getting ready. She danced to the song Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa. In the early hours of the morning, the 29-year-old star played one of her trending sounds to get fit and start the day right.

Nevertheless, Nabilla especially enchanted her fans with her little morning dance. Indeed, as she moves on Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now, the star is in a black bra. So she didn’t hesitate to highlight her breasts after applying makeup with her few cosmetics.

The star still has a gorgeous body and is letting her fans know it. It is clear that she has no complexes and feels good in her body. Thomas Vergara’s wife seemed mostly satisfied with her hair look. Indeed, she seems to have entrusted her beautiful hair to Anais Hairstyle.

So what was the occasion for Nabilla to be so sexy in Paris? This time, it’s not to spend a romantic day with her husband. It seems indeed that the starlet had an appointment with… Nikos Aliagas! The starlet was a guest on one of her shows and seems to have had a great time.

“I hope I haven’t said too much silly things,” she confides after doing an interview for the host. So fans will soon get to see the star on TV and she looked stunning for the occasion. In any case, his stay seems to be going very well.