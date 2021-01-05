Nabilla: Thomas’s ex is dating footballer Julien Lopez!

Manue Cureau who is none other than the ex of Thomas Vergara is in a relationship with a well-known footballer! We tell you everything!

Ex-Thomas Vergara is in a relationship with footballer Julien Lopez! Here is more about this ex, who shared the life of Nabilla’s husband!

Before meeting Nabilla, Thomas Vergara was very happy in the company of the beautiful Manue Cureau.

But yes ! Remember! Manue Cureau was a reality TV contestant who appeared on the Marseillais show.

In 2012, she was dating Thomas Vergara. Indeed, he participated in Secret Story. Manue was therefore waiting for him outside.

But their relationship won’t have ended for long! Because Thomas was circling around Nadège. Then he got into a relationship with Nabilla.

The page is therefore turned between the two ex! Nabilla’s rival has therefore made public her romantic relationship with the football star who is none other than Julien Lopez.

NABILLA: HER HUSBAND’S EX HAS FOUND LOVE!

Eh yes ! This Sunday, January 3, 2021, the ex of Thomas Vergara therefore highlighted his couple on his Instagram account. She seems very happy alongside the Franco-Algerian footballer.

In the photo in question, the one who was once with Nabilla’s darling wrote: “Last photo with our tree because in reality to this day it looks more like a weeping willow than a Christmas tree! ”

“The holiday season is coming to an end, I hope you are in good shape to start 2021 on the right foot. Today Chill and tomorrow in good shape, more determined than ever to make this year become ours ok ?! Happy Sunday to you friends !! ”

“For those who haven’t seen it (and those who are especially interested in it 🙈), I told a little of our story, yesterday as a story … ❤️☺️”

Internet users seem very happy. They therefore commented: “Oulala you are both really adorable ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️”, “You are very beautiful Congratulations”, “Too beautiful! Happy New Year to you ❤️❤️ “,” So happy for you my beautiful ♥ ️ ”

The two lovebirds have been in a relationship for several months now. They preferred to take the time to reveal their relationship in the open!

There is no doubt, the young woman has fallen for the beautiful azure blue eyes of the one who plays as an attacking midfielder at Paris FC.



