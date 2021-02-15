Nabilla: Thomas Vergara gives her a super rare

Young Nabilla had a very beautiful Valentine’s Day. Her darling Thomas Vergara gave her a Hermès bag, hard to find!

After a crazy birthday, Nabilla spent a beautiful Valentine’s Day alongside her husband Thomas Vergara. The latter has put the small dishes in the big ones for the occasion.

Sunday February 14, 2021, Nabilla and her husband Thomas Vergara celebrated Valentine’s Day as it should! The couple took a few days with their family in Paris, far from Dubai where they live.

And the least we can say is that the young woman was spoiled. On Snapchat, she testifies. “My little husband told me to get ready, we’re going somewhere but I have no idea where he’s taking me. He told me I would have two surprises! ”She said at the start of the day.

Very quickly, lovers show up during a boat trip on the Seine. “It’s too too beautiful, it’s so romantic. I’m so happy, it’s so good! ”Says Nabilla.

But that’s not all. Back at the hotel, he asks his wife to confine herself to the bathroom while she prepares the next surprise. “I’ve been waiting for over an hour, it’s starting to get a little long,” she exclaims. “I want to go out, but I can’t. This is for my Valentine’s Day surprise so it’s so cute. But it was worth the wait!

NABILLA IS IN ANGELS!

Nabilla’s darling has therefore arranged rose petals, balloons and candles all along the corridor, leading to a huge bouquet of red roses in the shape of a heart… And a Hermès cardboard box and a large cardboard bag from the same luxury house!

After a gastro meal, the young woman opens her first gift and discovers a sky blue clutch bag. “Beautiful, it is too too beautiful!”, She then launches.

As for her second gift, it’s a Birkin fabric cargo bag with pockets. According to Nabille, this model was released recently and is very difficult to have. Its price is estimated at 80,000 dollars, or more than 65,000 euros! “This is a joke! Look what he just gave me. Cardi B’s bag, she blurted out in wonder. The Birkin cargo, it is nowhere to be found. The best husband on earth, my god! This is to put the bottle, the Starbuck, there are two on earth. It is amazing this bag! He’s so stylish. “. She then explains that she has been looking for him for a year.

A LOVE DECLARATION

Following this wonderful day, Nabilla made a declaration of love to her husband Thomas Vergara on Snapchat.

“Thank you for everything you do all year for me, thank you for being an exemplary dad to our son, you take care of him all the time. Thank you for being the man you have been for all these years, you are really nice, a good someone and I want the whole earth to know it, she says with tears in her eyes. It’s material, it makes me very happy. But just the meal, the rose petals he put on himself … “she adds.

The young woman therefore seems very happy with her Valentine’s Day. We therefore wish the couple all the happiness in the world!