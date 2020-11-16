Nabilla thinks to “rebuild your brain”!

Nabilla has had enough of sounding “stupid.” On social media, she revealed that she would like to “change her brain”!

While Nabilla is known for her bimbo physique, she was especially noticed for her lack of culture and intelligence. So all the media were amused by the situation.

And Nabilla always liked to appear simple-minded. This is precisely what brought her to the fore in her numerous TV appearances.

Only here, time passes and the young woman evolves. She has now become a woman, a mother, but also a business woman. And in this environment, she no longer wants to appear stupid.

This is precisely what she shared on social media. And more particularly on his Snapchat account. Indeed, Nabilla has been in Ukraine for a few days.

NABILLA: “I AM A BIG DEBILE SINCE I WAS BORN”

Internet users therefore suspect that she is taking the opportunity to do surgery. This is a rumor that caused a stir on the Internet. Something she finds it hard to come to terms with. So she replied with a laugh:

“So I’m going to redo my buttocks, my eyes. My brain because I’m sick of being dumb. I’ve been a big jerk since I was born. So I asked if he can brainstorm me. ”

Still laughing, Nabilla spoke about more surprising surgeries: “I’m also going to redo my ear because I don’t understand why we don’t just have the ear hole. I don’t want that skin anymore. ”

Afterwards, little Milann’s mother continued her sarcasm by filming herself with a baby filter: “And here is the result, I love too much!” “



