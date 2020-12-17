Nabilla: The khaki green look agrees with fans!

Nabilla just shared a video of her khaki green look of the day via her Instagram story! A very stylish and glamorous outfit!

Nabilla caused a stir on Instagram today! Indeed, the beautiful brunette posted a video of her in a total gun green look!

As a good influencer who respects herself, Nabilla is used to posting these outfits of the day via her social networks! So, this Wednesday, December 17, 2020, the beautiful brunette posted a video of her look via her Instagram story!

In the images in question, Thomas Vergara’s sweetheart was therefore wearing a green shirt and faux leather pants of the same color! A very glamorous and classy outfit which must have caused a sensation among its subscribers!

NABILLA SHARE HER HAPPINESS WITH HER INSTAGRAM SUBSCRIBERS

Nabilla is a fulfilled woman, and it shows! In fact, yesterday, the beautiful brunette posted a photo of her gorgeous via her Instagram account! A photo that Milann’s mother accompanied with a long legend in which she explains the reasons for her happiness!

“Today I can tell you how happy I am! Happy to be married to an exceptional man who has always been there for me. An amazing person with a huge heart and beautiful values, I love you my man, my friend, my lover, my soul mate, my husband. ”

Nabilla also added: “Happy to be the mother of the most wonderful little boy, who is always smiling, kind, intelligent and above all healthy. Happy to have created my own business @nabillabeauty which thanks to you is a real success, I am so invested in that you like it and I hope that this is only the beginning of this crazy adventure. ”

“Finally happy to have YOU, my community, you who bring me so much love every day ❤️ You are my strength and I owe you everything. Know that every day that God makes, I try to be the best version of myself. “



