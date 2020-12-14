Nabilla, the idea to get together with her grandmother

On social networks, Nabilla announced good news! She will soon be reunited with her grandmother Livia after 1 year!

Nabilla is very happy! She will see her dear and loving grandmother very soon after 1 year! She is very moved!

Today, Nabilla was at the heart of a big controversy. Indeed, while she was going to a party with her husband and her friend Maeva Ghennam, she decided to put on a rather special outfit.

Indeed, Nabilla therefore put on a Versace outfit which she matched with a transparent diamond mask. Only then, this mask did not respect the safety rules at all.

Milann’s mother therefore wandered without a mask in public places, where it is essential to wear a mask to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Her husband Thomas Vergara made the remark to her. But whatever ! The pretty brunette turned a deaf ear. On Instagram, his followers saw red.

They therefore wrote very negative comments: “The masks of the rich (…) Your mask is useless (…) is it anything you think you are not to respect anyone? (…) I like you but now I find it disrespectful! ”

NABILLA: “I WILL Cry”

The beautiful Nabilla could retort, but her head is elsewhere! Indeed, she is already thinking about her reunion with her grandmother Livia.

On her Snapchat account, she said that she was really looking forward to going to Geneva to reunite with her family. She was even moved to tears when she announced that she was going to meet her grandma:

“We’re going to Geneva where I’m going to see everyone. My father, my mother who has already returned. My grandmother. I think when I go to see her again, I will cry. ”

Nabilla then continues: “I miss taking her in my arms too much. You know how close I am to her. She was the one who raised me … “



