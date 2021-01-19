Nabilla super proud of her son Milann’s incredible bedroom!

Nabilla has done crazy things for Milann again! The star unveiled her son’s incredible bedroom. And it is impressive! We show you!

Nabilla never does things by halves for Milann! Indeed, the young mother has imagined an incredible bedroom for her one year old baby boy! Quickly check out all the images in the rest of the article!

It’s no secret: Nabilla is a real mother hen! The pretty brunette can never part with her son! And the latter is ready to do anything for the happiness of Milann.

Thomas’ sweetheart does a lot of crazy things for the little boy. Toys, designer clothes, strollers… the star always sees things big for her child.

Nabilla recently decided to renovate Milann’s bedroom in her new villa. She thus imagined a real playroom for her little one!

Yesterday, the bomb offered a room tour to its fans on Instagram. She showed her son’s room in great detail! We love !

NABILLA VERY HAPPY TO PRESENT THE NEW MILANN ROOM TO HER FANS!

The bomb goes around the room and explains: “Milann’s room is finished, so tell me what you think!” We first had a long piece of furniture made with a small sofa and storage “.

Nabilla then presents the pretty decorated walls: “We painted everything with montages, animals, little monkeys. We also put frames with photos. ”

But that’s not all ! Thomas Vergara’s sweetheart also thought of everything while choosing the new furniture. “He has a great little bed that he can keep when he grows up. And a tent he loves, he likes to hide too much so that’s perfect! ”

No doubt, the young mother is very proud of her son’s new bedroom. The latter even offers fans to vote to give their opinion. And the latter are then more than 90% to be cracked for the adorable decoration.

So it’s still clear for Nabilla. And you what do you think ?