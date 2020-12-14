Nabilla struggling with her hair extensions on Instagram!

Nabilla is happy with her evening with Thomas. But it happened a little hassle: it lost its extensions on the way.

Nabilla was having a great evening with her husband and his friends a few days ago. They were all together in one of the finest restaurants in Dubai. And for the occasion, she was dressing up. And she even did a slightly special hairstyle with extensions.

For this meal, she decided to dress up. And for the occasion it was then added extensions. As a result, she had a long braid that reached her buttocks. What to throw with his friends. But not everything goes as planned.

No, quite the contrary. At one point, Nabilla loses her hair. And it’s giggles for friends. Maeva Ghennam makes fun of her and films her. Between two fits of laughter she says “she lost her hair while walking”. We see one of the men holding his hair in his hand.

And that’s a nice ponytail! But apparently the extensions are not very strong. Nabilla shares the video as a story and writes “what a pain”. It must be said that while it is pretty, it is not practical. You can almost sit on it.

NABILLA: HER HILARAN GALLERY WITH ITS EXTENSIONS

The evening was perfect until Nabilla lost her hair. She even danced quite sensually with her husband Thomas. Like what the flame is still active between the two lovers.

In any case, the couple was enjoying their evening without their little Milann. We do not know if Nabilla managed to patch up her hair but in any case, it caused a rather funny scene.

What create a little memory of this evening. What is certain is that the couple were having a great time surrounded by their friends. Hair or not.



