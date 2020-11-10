Nabilla: She looks nude on Instagram with Milann!

In Story of his Instagram account, Nabilla’s husband, Thomas Vergara shared a video. He showed up with his little boy Milann!

Over a year ago, Nabilla gave birth to her first child. This is an adorable little boy named Milann who is his greatest happiness. And that of her husband Thomas Vergara. Since his arrival, they seem over the moon.

To the delight of their fans, Nabilla and Thomas Vergara very often share photos but also videos of Milann. The latter is still cracking the Web. It must be said that her little face appeals to more than one.

Thanks to their posts, subscribers can also follow its progress. And the least we can say is that he has changed a lot in recent months. Nabilla looks very happy with the progress of her child in life.

This Monday, November 9, Thomas Vergara shared a brand new Story video from his Instagram account. The husband of the reality TV candidate revealed an adorable moment with his son Milann.

NABILLA: THOMAS VERGARA TAKES A POSITION WITH MILANN IN HIS ARMS AND MELTS THE CANVAS

Thomas Vergara posed in front of his mirror. He showed up with Milann in his arms. The latter appeared quite naked. He was coming out of the shower and his daddy took care of him. Nabilla seems to be very proud of her little family.

For his part, Thomas Vergara appeared with a set. He opted for a white sweater with gray spots. Ditto for his shorts. With his son in his arms, he seems overwhelmed with love.

One thing is certain, the Love Island presenter adores her little family. On social media, she never hesitates to reveal her joy at being with them.

Fans are also eager to follow Milann’s development over the years. To be continued!



