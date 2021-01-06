Nabilla shared a photo with Thomas and Milann!

In Story of her Instagram account, Nabilla shared a photo where she appeared really very radiant with Thomas and their son Milann!

On social media, Nabilla does not hesitate to showcase her family. And the least that can be said is that she is still unanimous. Notably by showing off with her husband Thomas Vergara and their little boy Milann.

To wish her fans a Happy New Year, Nabilla had also posted an adorable video in which she displayed herself in the arms of her husband, Thomas Vergara. The pretty brunette had also taken the opportunity to send him a nice message of love.

Nabilla wrote: “I love you my man, every year I love you even more”. A nice message that did not fail to melt his fans. And to start the New Year off right, she shared an adorable photo.

This Wednesday, January 6, the young woman posted a new photo in the Story of her Instagram account. The latter is too cute. Indeed, the influencer posed in her home in Dubai. She showed off with her beautiful little family.

NABILLA MAKES FANS SNAP WITH HER INSTAGRAM PHOTO

Nabilla showed off with her best smile wearing a brown top. At his side, Thomas Vergara highlighted his white teeth. He also opted for a black t-shirt. Their baby boy Milann appeared with his eyes riveted on his mom.

Indeed, the little one did not let go of his gaze during this photo moment. Dressed in a beige long-sleeved t-shirt, it is also opted with pants of the same color.

This family portrait did not fail to melt the web. It must be said that the reality TV contestant feels that she is very lucky to have Thomas Vergara and Milann in her life.

For this new year 2021, fans also hope that Nabilla will continue to show her daily life. It must be said that thousands of people follow her on the networks!