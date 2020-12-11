Nabilla reveals Thomas Vergara’s photo in the pool!

Nabilla likes to remember memories with her husband Thomas Vergara. She then shares a photo of her naked husband at the pool.

Nabilla is living wonderful moments with her family. And sometimes, in story, she shares memories. This is the case today with a photo of Thomas naked by their pool. Of course, she hides the privacy of her husband!

Yesterday evening, Nabilla and Thomas were bickering like children. The reason ? The young man was going to play football with some friends. He therefore had to be away for several hours in the evening.

Which hurt his wife. Of course, she teased him by saying “after ten years you leave me like this for three hours!” Three hours ! Deep down, the couple didn’t blame each other at all.

Besides, Thomas surprised her when she arrived even a little early. Which made Nabilla very happy. An evening where the young mother was able to take time for herself. She also confided her difficulties with Milann, her son.

NABILLA SHARES A PHOTO OF ALL NAKED THOMAS

But today is a new day. And this morning, it was therefore time for nostalgia for Nabilla. She was sharing old photos. And among them, one of her husband Thomas sunbathing by the pool.

But the peculiarity is that the young man does not wear a swimsuit. So to hide her privacy, Nabilla adds a fruit-shaped emoji to the fateful place. Apparently, the couple like to swim with nothing.

Then she shared a selfie of the two of them in the pool. In short, lovely moments that Nabilla remembered. So now everything seems to be going well for them. The mother was giving her son the bath with Thomas.

And everything was going well! Milann was almost happy to come out of the bathroom clean. What is certain is that the star will continue to tell us about her day in the hours to come.



